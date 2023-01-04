NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Plans are on the table to rezone Belle Meade Plaza into a residential, retail and waterfront hub.

The public is invited to hear the details and give feedback during a meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5.

“We need some modern planning here and not just a strip center that was built in the 70s and that isn’t environmentally friendly,” said District 24 Councilmember Kathleen Murphy.

The site is about 10.5 acres and at least 50% of the planned site will be open to the public as green space, greenway, and courtyard areas.

“Every time it rains, all the storms we’ve had the past couple of days, all of that gross water is just going into our creek and further deteriorating the habitat there,” said Murphy. “What this site proposes to do, it’s about 10 acres, and about half of that is going to be restored to green space. That’s a huge win for the creek.”

The plan includes two residential-only buildings connected by a common lobby, two mixed-used buildings that are connected in lower levels, and four retail-only buildings. Their height ranges from one to 13 stories.

The residential buildings would hold +/-90 condos and +/-276 rental apartments with +/-630 parking spots provided in the residential and mixed-use buildings, as well as surface parking.

The Kroger at Belle Meade has already announced its plans to leave the plaza. Murphy said it’s unclear at this time if the existing businesses will move into the new retail buildings, or if they will be replaced.

“That’s going to be a temporary inconvenience so we can get the type of amenities and the type of layout that we deserve,” said Murphy. “I think ultimately any business is going to benefit from being in a newer structure than in an old-school strip mall.”

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Pfeffer Hall, Ingram Science Building, at Montgomery Bell Academy (4001 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205).

“We do have to have the input from the community, so this isn’t a done deal,” said Murphy.

This is the second public meeting on the proposal. A meeting focused on the traffic impact, transit, pedestrian improvements, and the creek/greenspace will be announced for another date in January.