MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A major development on more than 250 acres could bring thousands of people and millions of dollars to Murfreesboro. It cleared a major hurdle Thursday night, but it not without concerns from residents.

“The light pollution is a very big concern of mine. Also, as they have stated, traffic,” said resident Vickie Smith. “If you’ve ever come home on a Friday, even a Thursday afternoon 2:30, 3 o’clock along Broad Street, this place will be a nightmare.”

The proposed Legacy Sports and Entertainment Park is a $350 million project. It would be built on almost 260 acres along the east side of Northwest Broad Street near Interstate-840 and the Stones River. City officials said the property was being sold by members of the Hord and Haymore families, who are descendants of the Benjamin Hord family that’s owned the property for over 180 years.

“We’re concerned about potential flooding on the west bank,” resident Doug Hutchins told council members. “We live right on the river and we’ve seen that river flood several acres over behind our house onto the Hord property.”

The plans include multiple recreational and professional sports facilities, a fitness and wellness center, a multi-use gaming and arcade area and a 6,000 seat arena and outdoor amphitheater for events and concerts. Shopping and restaurants will also be featured.

“I bought that lot knowing this was coming and my family’s excited about it and I’m putting my money where my mouth is,” said Bricke Murfree who plans to build a home on the lot he bought near the proposed sports complex. “I’m excited about this. I really am. I think it’s going to be a great thing for the community. I know the city will do a great job in managing it and making sure that it doesn’t impact the neighbors.”

The proposed sports complex is projected to bring more than five million annual visitors and over $350 million of direct economic impact by the fifth year of operation.

“We are excited about finalizing annexation and zoning for this new development with Legacy Sports Tennessee that is expected to be a game-changer for our community,” Mayor Shane McFarland stated in a press release. “We are delighted that Legacy Sports committed to Murfreesboro and believe the development with a family-oriented philosophy balances the need for sports and entertainment facilities in our growing community along with economic and tourism development in the Sports Capital of Tennessee.”

After Thursday night’s council vote approved the first reading of the plan of services, annexation and zoning requests, the city says the developers will still be required to present a site plan for review before the Murfreesboro Planning Commission.

“I just want to say how excited we are to be a part of this community and bring this type of project to the City of Murfreesboro and it’s important for us to understand with all the residents and neighbors as well,” Legacy Sports Tennessee CEO Chad Miller said during Thursday’s public comment. “We want to be a good neighbor. We want to be a good partner to the community so we take these concerns seriously.”