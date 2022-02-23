CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A big piece of land in Clarksville is causing even bigger problems.

Earlier this year, News 2 told you about a group of Clarksville residents fighting a 900-home subdivision in an area they say can’t handle the traffic.

On Tuesday, the Clarksville-Montgomery Regional Planning Commission approved a variance and proposed subdivision that some say is going to congest the area.

“I’m not surprised,” said former Montgomery County Commissioner Jason Knight. “We need houses. That’s what [the commission] is directly focused on, is ensuring we fit that need.”

Pam Klomfas said there are enough homes already with more than 1,000 new homes being constructed and 2,500 more new apartments coming to the area off I-24’s Exit 8.

Now, a brand new 900+ home subdivision is set to move into the area west of Powell Road and south of where Dunbar Cave Road and Moss Roads meet.

Klomfas is one of more than 1,000 residents in the Rossview Road community who signed a petition asking the planning commission to vote no on the mega-subdivision on Ross Farms, a nearly 400-acre plot of land.

Petitioners say the existing road infrastructure cannot support the additional development without significant improvement.

Klomfas says the variance doesn’t meet subdivision regulations, adding a neighborhood this size requires more than two outlets.

“They just disregarded all of us,” Klomfas said. “As much as I love Clarksville, we’re becoming every bit of a big city without the infrastructure to hold it.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, the developer noted that he would connect Powell Road to Dunbar Cave Road which will act as two viable outlets for the project and alleviate concerns of Powell Road being a one-way in and out for residents.

“Right now, I think its a matter of catch up because development is happening so fast the increase in population is so fast now it’s just a matter of having the infrastructure catch up to that growth and that’s where the problem is that’s where we see the growing pains at,” Knight said.

Phase 1 and 2 may be built now, Phase 3 can only be built when a nearby intersection and road widening that the State and City are doing is complete at Dunbar Cave Road and Rossview Road. Phase 1 and 2 equal 582 lots.