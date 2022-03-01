NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For now, it’s a paved lot nestled between Merchants and Nudie’s Honky Tonk, but the space may soon be re-imagined.

Robert Looper III is the founder and owner of “Nashville Now Next” which tracks real estate development in town.



“Every available plot of unused land or parking lot, you know, has a new home for something else,” Looper explained. “There’s a lot of land transactions taking place and have already taken place.”

The most recent to hit the scene is 405 Broadway. The L-shaped parcel has access to both Broadway and Fourth Avenue and was purchased by Nashville-based real estate investment firm Big Plan Holdings.

The Metro Historic Zoning Commission approved Centric Architecture’s design of the 35,000 square foot venue.

“It’s still sort of takes cues from the architecture of what’s there right now, versus sort of the, you know, the glass towers that we’re all getting accustomed to,” Looper said.

Documents show the future site will stand five stories tall with restaurant and retail space, offering two outdoor rooftop decks that blend the old with the new.

“They hit the nail on the head with initial three stories with a brick facade,” Looper said, “because most buildings along that strip, that’s kind of where the brick facade stops.”

It’s just another proposed change on a long list Looper is tracking for an area where the only thing constant is change.