NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s more progress for our changing city and a small solution to our housing inventory crisis.

One of West Nashville’s last available city blocks is being developed into a 64-home neighborhood.

It’s called “Sky Nashville” for a reason.

Real estate agent Kellen Moore said it’s one of the highest peaks on the I-440 loop, with sweeping views of downtown.

Aerial photo by Baird Graham

“You can see the whole city from up there,” Moore said.

Crews recently broke ground on the multi-million dollar project at 3303 Delaware Avenue off of Charlotte where 64 townhomes will soon sit, ranging from 1,800 square feet to 3,500 square feet, with two-car garages.

The project will be built in five sections, with the townhomes ranging from three to four stories.

“I think, in my opinion, we’re just scratching the surface of Nashville. That’s what’s so exciting to me — the amount of potential and growth this city still has,” Moore said, adding that they’re definitely contributing to the city’s inventory crisis. “They’ll be gone pretty quick.”

Moore and the developer and builder, Baird Graham, are locals and hope to have a lasting impression on the city with this project.

The homes are set to go vertical near summer’s end, released for pre-sale in August.

Moore said the waitlist is only getting longer, though no price tag has been released.

For inquiries about the project’s waitlist, contact the Helton Real Estate Group at kellen@heltonrealestategroup.com. Renderings should come out in the coming weeks.