NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Major players in the car industry came together Wednesday to discuss the future of electric vehicles at the Automotive News Congress Nashville.

Nissan Senior Vice President Jeremie Pappin spoke about being committed to EV technology in the United States and working to make customers fall in love with the technology.

Nissan recently announced the possibility of creating a third U.S. production plant to accommodate electric vehicle production. Nissan added they would consider expanding one of its current production plants, which are in Mississippi and Tennessee.

Nissan isn’t the only company that’s looked to the Volunteer State to expand its electric vehicle production. GM and Ford have also jumped on board, turning Tennessee into an electric vehicle production hub.

Currently, Nissan offers the LEAF and its new crossover, the Ariya, as electric vehicles.

“Everyone will be reacting in the same way, clearly putting it on the shopping list, talking less about all the other questions that come with EV and talking about the pleasure of the experience,” Pappin said.

When asked about supply chain issues, especially when it comes to the chip shortage, Pappin said the company is being careful with how many vehicles it sells so it can fulfill its commitment to customers.