LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A global leader in the electric vehicle charging industry brought News 2 inside Tuesday as the company recently opened up shop in Lebanon.

Tritium plans to install charging units along every major interstate in the U.S.

CEO for Tritium, Jane Hunter, said we could see charging stations here in this region before the end of the year as the funding under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure is expected to come by this October.

“It’s mind-blowing, I don’t think we ever foresaw that we would build a facility of this magnitude in Tennessee so quickly,” Hunter said.

Hunter said up to 30,000 chargers are expected to be produced at the facility in Lebanon in a year.

“For Tennessee, it will allow you to for every 50 miles, put up to four charges, each port is 150 kilowatts,” Hunter said.

These charging units will soon be shipped to companies across the U.S., making Tennessee the perfect state to set up shop.

“This is a very business-friendly state, there is a lot of help from governmental departments, and around that, there are a lot of good incentives for businesses to come here,” Hunter said.

An incentive for Tosh Dutt who said his company will install these charging units near fast food restaurants out west.

“We are fortunate to have one of the first orders coming from here, these chargers will actually be going into Taco Bell charge stations in the Bay Area,” Dutt said.

Hunter said the facility is expected to hire more than 500 people in Tennessee.