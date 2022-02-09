NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you’ve ever dreamed of owning your own business, a new study says you may want to stay put.

Nashville was just ranked as the 15th most popular city in the country for people looking to start a new business.

Our low taxes are part of the appeal.

“It’s the most collaborative city I’ve seen and I’ve lived in [a lot of] major cities,” Alex Valley, CEO of Unity Wellness said. “As a company, Unity actually moved from California to Tennessee and you know, the price was right and was definitely cheaper on every front, if not every front, and process was very easy.”

It’s clear entrepreneurs are keen for Nashville. Our talent pool is growing with our business infrastructure following suit, especially in healthcare and IT.

“Nashville is home to nearly 4,000 health care companies that garnered $940 million in venture capital from 2005 to 2015, 60 percent of total investment dollars in the city at that time,” the real estate company Clever wrote.

“If you have a good idea, strong business or business sense, there’s no reason you won’t make it especially in Nashville,” Yasar Chaudhary Co-Founder of Eat Well Nashville said.

In the last five years there has been an average of 5,709 business applications per 100,000 residents, just slightly below the national average, according to Clever.

Nashville also holds a higher title as the best place to network with startup founders, with 4.14 out of every 1,000 residents with the title CEO.

In the listed top 15 cities, CEOs accounted for 1.79 out of every 1,000 people — that’s 26 percent higher than the average city in the study.

“[Our] businesses for both of us really blossomed by genuine connections that happened in Nashville,” Valley said.

Those connections are making Nashville the perfect environment for connection, competition and innovation.

“We’ve failed, we’ve grown, we’ve succeeded; it’s all about taking that first step and building from there,” Chaudhary said.

As everyone in Nashville continues helping one another, it’s helping the city overall, known mostly for it’s music now find a voice in a world of business.

Entrepreneurs in Memphis are most likely to search for the best startup cities. They have the highest rates of Google searches for the terms “starting a business” and “business plan.”