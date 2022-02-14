NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New details have been released on an updated master plan for “Nashville Yards” — one of Nashville’s biggest and more transformative projects.

Stunning new renderings outline the future of the massive mixed-use district, a development Freddie O’Connell says benefits the entire city.

“I think it’s a pretty exciting plan,” O’Connell said.

Officials with Nashville Yards recently filed documents with Metro outlining new plans for multiple mixed-use projects, all prominent additions to the city’s skyline.

The proposed buildings are located at 1001 Church Street and 901 Church Street within the 15+acre development.

The filings focus mostly on two parcels — parcel three and parcel nine.

The Parcel 03 project consists of a 35-story mixed-use office tower and a future planned 43-story mixed-use office tower. The project is composed of approximately 1,590,725 square feet of combined office, retail/restaurant space and approximately 849,448 square feet of garage parking, totaling approximately 2,440,173 square feet of construction.

“That gateway down Broadway was basically all car dealerships,” O’Connell said. “Now, what we’re starting to see is gateway is taking the form of residential, mixed-use commercial forms that really start and look like a downtown.”

Another proposal surrounds Parcel 09 with 34- and 35-story residential towers that consist of 696 units,

meeting room spaces, food and beverage outlets, retail spaces, a fitness center, level-three pool and associated back-of-house areas.

In addition, parcel nine includes a 12-story mixed-use office building with a big box retailer, a cinema, an event venue for live music concerts, parking and space for future development, totaling 2.4 million square feet of construction.

The event venue will have the capacity of about 4,000 people (standing) for live music concerts. It will also be utilized for banquets, conferences and other corporate events.

Image provided by Nashville Now Next

Between the main buildings in parcel nine is a proposed pedestrian-focused “Paseo,” lined with dining options and outdoor seating. Also proposed is seven acres of open green space, a layered walkable environment, with an elevated roadway, dubbed “Platform South,” or Upper 10th Avenue North.

“Ultimately, it’s safer, its healthier, supports kind of things we want to see in the urban core where people can truly live work play in close geography,” O’Connell said. “I think the overall quality of the development is really really strong.”

If approved, the two projects would be developed in two concurrent phases, adding to the already completed Grand Hyatt, newly renovated Union Station Nashville Yards Hotel, Amazon Tower 1 and nearly completed Amazon Tower 2.

According to Gresham Smith, the architect, overall, the project is estimated to generate over $36 billion in economic impact to the region.

Once completed, the development is expected to generate $2+ billion in annual economic impact and create 14,800 permanent jobs.