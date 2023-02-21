CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Developers in Clarksville have released a new look at what visitors and residents can expect from a new, mixed-use property.

Riverview Square developers plan to open the four-acre mixed-use development by 2024.

“I was very excited about it because I remember a vibrant downtown from my youth, and I’m excited that we are looking at revitalizing and renewing our downtown,” said Clarksville resident Ann Waddle.

Ann Waddle has lived in Clarksville for more than 60 years. She’s looking forward to the big change heading to 50 College Street in downtown Clarksville.

“I think it’s going to be just a new awakening for downtown. It’s exciting to know that there’s going to be more vitality going on around us,” Waddle said.

The project will feature 55,000 square feet of retail stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

The Riverview Inn will be redeveloped and renovated into a 156-room full-service Hilton hotel, overlooking the Cumberland River.

(Photo: BNA Associates)

Waddle said she’ll be one of the first people to stay at the hotel.

“As soon as it opens I’ll be there,” she said.

Philip Welker, the Co-Founder of BNA Associates, said in a statement to News 2, “The original idea behind Riverview Square was to build a go-to destination to complement the new F&M Bank Arena. We don’t take for granted the city’s partnership and support with this revitalizing initiative.”

The retail development will be between Riverview Inn and the F&M Bank Arena.

“I’m most excited about the different things that will be coming to the arena, as well as the chance for family and friends to be staying at the motel,” Waddle said.

Many residents have expressed their concerns about the new development, questioning what happens with the already crowded parking areas.

“I think there’s always concerns about parking downtown, but I think they are addressing that and it will soon have some parking garages available for people to park,” said Waddle.

That’s why developers said a 724-space parking garage will be a key asset to this project.

“I’m glad to see progress in Clarksville,” Waddle explained.

It’s not clear how many new jobs this project will bring, but with new hospitality, retail, and entertainment opportunities, this will help downtown grow.

“It seems like people are moving in every day and there are new houses on every street. It’s going to bring in folks from all over and even folks from the community that don’t usually stop downtown and do any shopping or eating out, and that kind of thing,” Waddle said.

Riverview Square is expected to be completed sometime this December, and fully open to the public in 2024.