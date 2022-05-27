NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A local nonprofit needs your help bringing major sporting events to the city.

Nashville Sports Council is looking for more members who are essential in recruiting large-scale events to Nashville, especially in the upcoming years.

Core annual events include the Transperfect Music City Bowl, St. Jude Rock n Roll running series Nashville and the SEC Men’s basketball tournament.

The council started in 1992 as a driving force of sports tourism and culture in Nashville by bringing sporting events that have resulted in nearly $1 billion dollars in direct economic impact, 936,758 hotel room nights and 4.7 million spectators.

Unfortunately, due to COVID- funding for the council and its members has dropped.

“We engage the community we’d love for people to be involved were membership organization anyone can join, ,get involved if you like sports, network have fun and of course support our city,” President and CEO, Scott Ramsey, Nashville Sports Council said.

Members receive expulsive access to Nashville sporting events, volunteer opportunities and networking events hosted by the sports council.

The Nashville Sports Council would not be able to host sporting events without their volunteers. If you are interested, click here.