NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s opening day for the Nashville Sounds! It comes as First Horizon Park’s impact on Germantown becomes more evident year after year since its opening in 2015.

“The city had a plan in 2015 when they built this ballpark to kind of generate growth between downtown and to Germantown and, man, so many apartments and businesses and restaurants have grown around us and really made this a ballpark community,” said Nashville Sounds Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Operations Doug Scopel, who’s spent more than two decades with the team.

The Sounds outpaced all the other Triple-A baseball teams in attendance numbers, averaging close to 7,000 fans per game in 2021.

“In 2021 Nashville led minor league baseball in attendance,” said General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Adam English. “We certainly don’t plan on giving up that crown anytime soon. What we’ve seen is that people are even more excited to come out this year coming off of the last two and we’re seeing bigger groups of people that are all gathering together which is really nice.”

People attending these games are all impacting the community’s economy.

“I think the fact that we have 75 home games a year, the capacity of about 8,000 attendance as well so that’s a lot of people coming to this area and obviously when they’re coming in they may stop on the way in or on the way out to do shopping or eating or whatever and we want to be kind of the centerpiece for all of that,” said Scopel.

President of the Historic Germantown Neighborhood Association Britt DePriest moved to the area in 2018.

“That seems like history at this point, because the neighborhood’s changed so much since then,” said DePriest. “It’s just unreal, to walk around the neighborhood and see things that were not here a year ago, but things that were not here six months ago, you know, entire stretches of the neighborhood look like they had been completely transformed in the last several years.”

DePriest said it’s been a balancing act over the years when working with the wants of developers and current residents, but a top focus has always been to preserve the historic character of Germantown.

“We’re always happy to see the businesses in Germantown doing well, we feel like they’re as much a part of our neighborhood as the residents who live here,” DePriest said. “As business keeps getting better, it’s a little inconvenient for us, it’s hard to walk in and get a table somewhere or walk right up and get served somewhere. But we know that that’s a great thing for the business owners there. And we’re always happy to see that.”

Business owners and residents alike have benefited from First Horizon Park opening its gates.

“On nights when there’s a ballgame over at the park, you can really feel it in the neighborhood. You see people parking over here and walking across the street, and everybody’s excited and in a good mood. It really does liven up the whole neighborhood,” said DePriest. “I think that the vibrancy the ballpark adds is a big win for the neighborhood. I think that the residents here appreciate it. I think the business owners here appreciate it. And we’re all really excited that the season is about to start again.”

Tuesday’s Nashville Sounds Opening Day has the team playing against the Durham Bulls starting at 6:35 p.m. There’s a free block party at 4 p.m. And, you can even get a ticket for your dog for Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday.

Click here to learn more about the team including ticketing information.