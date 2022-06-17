NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A small restaurant with a hard-to-pronounce name is closing its doors after serving the Nashville community for more than 30 years.

Dandgure’s Cafeteria on Lafayette Street in a tiny section of downtown Nashville named Pie Town has been in business for 31 years.

Known for its distinct mural, Dandgure’s opened as a meat-and-three in 1991.

The owner’s son said his father Dandgure Robinson “touched the community through their stomachs and their hearts.”

Dandgure himself told News 2 himself after Thursday’s lunch rush, he’s very thankful for the support.

“I hate to let people down, those that have shared their sorrows, I’m leaving on my own terms, I’m retiring, so it’s not like I’m being pushed our anything. I want people to know it’s a happy moment. It’s a sad moment and I’ve got my feelings about it on any given day,” explained Robinson.

Dandgure’s is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Its last day of business is June 30.