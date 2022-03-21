NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The term “household income” has taken on a new meaning after two years of red-hot real estate in Nashville.

Owning a home in Nashville is a true treasure — tough to find — but worth the wait and wealth that comes along with it.

For the first time, home value appreciation earned more money than the median worker in most major metros, including Music City, where skyrocketing home values are outearning salaries.

“I mean it’s nothing like we’ve ever seen before as far as I can tell,” said Amanda Peterson, realtor, Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX. ” I mean you’re seeing people who are coming out with sometimes in two years like a million dollars which is completely unheard of.”

According to a new study by Zillow, typical home values grew $84,395 in 2021, while median pretax income in Nashville in 2021 was $50,000, meaning homes made $34,395 more than the median income.

This means the typical home appreciation in Nashville was equal to roughly the annual mean U.S. wage of emergency management directors.

Peterson says owning a home is like having an extra bank account and a big one at that.

While homeowners watch their assets rise, many renters are feeling down, as rising rents erode their ability to save for a down payment on a house. Zillow data shows the rise in full-year rent payments in Nashville cost $3,300 more at the end of 2021 than at the start.

Though the path to homeownership is becoming a treasure hunt, Peterson says it’s worth the treasure, even if your first home doesn’t feel like gold.

“It’s better than renting because no matter what you’re going to get equity. You’re going to have equity in it. You’re going to have a place that’s either yours at the end or you’re going to sell it and you’re going to have enough to pay it off and put a down payment on something you really do love,” Peterson said.

Nationally, growth in a typical home’s value was higher than the median income in 25 of 38 major U.S. metros studied by Zillow. Home value growth ranged from $229,000 in San Jose — about what an oral surgeon earns — to nearly $28,000 in St. Louis, the annual mean wage of a food preparation worker.