NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Music City is one of 15 metro areas being called a job opportunity magnet. LinkedIn looked at 2021 job opportunities in 69 U.S. metros to see where there were a lot of job ads and where there’s a lot of hiring.

“Ordinarily, those two should go hand in hand but we want to make sure that these cities are winning in both directions,” said LinkedIn Senior Editor-At-Large George Anders.

Nashville came in at number seven on the list with Austin as number one. LinkedIn said a lot of the most common jobs they see in Nashville are in the fields of health care, car manufacturing and music. Seattle, Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill, N.C., Boston, and the San Francisco Bay Area also made the top 15.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

“A couple of things you’ll find in almost all of them is a strong academic presence, strong universities, universities are job engines mean they train people, and they hire a lot in their own right. And they create a whole ecosystem of opportunity. So that’s one thing we see consistently,” said Anders. “Another thing we saw this time around was very few cities on the coasts, I knew to think from national media that it’s all New York and Washington and LA and San Francisco. No, actually, a lot of the best opportunities are in the middle of the country.”

Another point he made was how they were seeing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on where people chose to work.

“There’s a little bit of variation between who’s putting up the most job ads and where the hiring is happening. And what we think we’re seeing is the impact of remote work, that there are some cities where there are a lot of jobs coming. But people who are taking them aren’t necessarily taking them in that city, they’re choosing to work somewhere else,” Anders explained.