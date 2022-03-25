NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Change is coming for a major commercial corridor in South Nashville.

The face of Murfreesboro Pike is transforming, with developers making moves to build more mixed-use and residential spaces.

Many hope new plans for residential and retail space at Murfreesboro Pike and Fesslers Lane will inspire continued redevelopment and growth in the area for years to come.

Bobby Joslin, owner of Joslin and Son Signs has been in the area for more than 20 years.

“Man, when we moved here, Murfreesboro Road was an embarrassment to the city — lots of drugs, prostitution, robberies you name it,” Joslin said.

To this day several structures remain boarded up, but now, there are several new buildings in store.

“Smith brothers Car Wash down the street’s been sold to be torn down, redeveloped and next door to it is a new residential development and behind that is a residential development,” Joslin said.

One of the bigger developments is the planned “Alto Apartment” project. Consisting of 102 units, the five-story mixed-use complex is planned for 447 and 451 Murfreesboro Pike, right next door to News 2.

Demolition permits were recently pulled for the empty eyesore that once housed Mrs. Winners and the site next-door — the Children’s Dental Health Center.

“I just hope that we can continue keeping commercial development moving in this direction and keeping it here,” Joslin said.

Courtesy: Southeast Venture

In addition to the living space, metro documents show the development would also have parking and extra commercial space on the ground floor.

“I’d love to see more of these older hotels torn down, new developments move in, whatever gets tore down something new and exciting will hopefully come back to the neighborhood,” said Joslin, who is excited to see the area grow and new residents grow with it, but understands it’ll take time.