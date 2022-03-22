NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s a distinct divide among homeownership, following a long history of unequal treatment for Black Americans.

Black homeownership rates remain the lowest of all racial groups in the U.S and what’s more concerning, the gap is growing.

In 1968 the Fair Housing Act was signed into law, prohibiting home sale discrimination based on race. Now, more than 50 years later, the gap between White and Black homeowners is the widest it’s been in a century.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Stacker reported that the rate of African American homeownership was 44.1% at the close of 2020, while the rate of White homeownership was 74.5%—proof of the significant gap.

In Davidson County, Greater Nashville Realtors (GNR) provided News 2 with data that is certainly concerning.

As Davidson County combats its affordable housing crisis, there’s a larger issue at play here for Black Nashvillians. “It’s deep and it needs to be addressed,” said LaTonya Martin, with the Board of Directors, GNR, and the Regional VP of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers. “We can no longer hide the issues of what’s going on, not only address them, but maybe figure out how we can actually help those who want to get into homeownership.”

Data from the U.S Census Bureau shows there is now a 31 percentage point gap between Black and White homeownership in Nashville. Greater Nashville Realtors said there were 37,753 mortgages in Davidson County in 2020.

Davidson County 2020 mortgages broken down by race:

White: 25,672 (68%)

Black: 3,408 (9%)

Hispanic: 1,564 (4%)

Asian: 1,053 (3%)

In Nashville, about 27% of the population is Black, yet GNR data shows only 9% of new mortgages in 2020 went to Black applicants.

“It’s there, it’s still happening, we got to figure out something to make it better and make it right,” Martin said. “We’ve got to get these numbers up.”

What’s more, in Nashville, the Black denial rate for mortgage applications (20.4%) is twice that of White applicants (10.41%).

Lastly, it took 6,489 Black applications to achieve 3,408 new Black loan approvals.

“We have a long way to go so we are definitely looking for those banks and lenders willing to help us achieve homeownership,” Martin said. “You really just need to find that real estate agent, lender, or bank and ask questions to see what benefits and opportunities they can provide you to help you with homeownership.”

All you need is one yes. Martin said it’s important to shop around and ask questions. “We push through because my goal is to make sure it happens if you want it we’re going to make it happen.”