NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the Nashville real estate market soars to new levels, home buyers continue to battle several factors: low inventory, rising prices and competition among out-of-towners and Wall Street investors.

The “Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2022” report ranks Nashville as the No. 1 real estate market in the U.S, with the average home price reaching more than $400,000.

Now many, who we’d all consider to be on the right track, are feeling left behind.

“It’s a catch-22, it’s a hard situation,” said Robbie Drimmer, a realtor at Compass Real Estate. “It’s sad to say, but I’m really not surprised.”

According to Redfin, the average cost of a home in Nashville increased by 22.7% from the year prior to $411K.

While the median household income in the greater Nashville metropolitan area is around $70,000, approximately 56% of all homes listed are affordable only to households making more than $100,000, according to data from the National Association of Realtors.

What’s more, just 26% of white households and only 13% of Black households have incomes greater than $100,000, leaving many feeling like they cannot afford a home.

In addition, Apartment List found onsite workers in Nashville are 52% more likely to struggle with housing costs. The data breakdown shows in the Nashville region 13% of workers in remote-friendly occupations live in cost-burdened households, compared to 20% of those whose jobs must be performed onsite.

“It’s really unfortunate because its moving a lot of workforce employees out of the city,” Drimmer said. “It’s making commutes longer, making all of their costs go up, their childcare costs, their time away from family, their commuting costs everything has gone up and something needs to be done.”

Stephanie Coleman, Chief Talent Development Officer with the Nashville Chamber, says she’s hearing from employers that their employees are having more trouble finding housing.

“It’s why we are really focusing on ensuring our home-grown population here has the skills and access to be able to get those high-wage high-demand jobs, and that’s a big part of what our focus is on here at the chamber,” Coleman said.

Nashville home prices are rising rapidly with an influx of buyers from the northeast and west coast.

A new Zillow analysis shows there are 481 U.S. cities with a typical home value of $1 million or more. That’s 146 more than a year ago, which is a bigger jump than in the past six years combined and now, for the first time ever, one of those cities is in Tennessee.

“The unfortunate part is so many people are moving here where the prices they’re seeing are still a fraction of what they’re used to paying, so they’re okay getting into bidding wars and pushing prices up, and it’s affecting those at a lower income threshold,” Drimmer said.

Drimmer says we need more affordable housing, adding that the government needs to offer up land to developers for tax incentives.

“Give the opportunity to dedicate 20%-30% of condos and homes they’re building workforce housing that qualify based on having income under median household threshold in Nashville,” Drimmer said.

In 2019, nearly one-third of households were cost-burdened, spending more than the recommended 30% of their income on housing costs — a problem many believe is only getting worse.