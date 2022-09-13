WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) —The Spring Hill Municipal Planning Commission approved a proposed innovative development Monday night.

The mixed-use development at Derryberry Lane and Port Royal Road will be first of its kind in offering residential and commercial space to the growing community, according to a release.

(Courtesy: Pentagon Holdings)

“This is not just a win for Spring Hill, but also for greater Middle Tennessee,” Blake Seeberger, CEO of Pentagon Holdings LLC, said. “Spring Hill has been growing at an unprecedented rate, and this project provides the infrastructure necessary for residents to come together to live, work, and play in their own community.”

The 18-acre development near Saturn Parkway will provide housing and jobs through its integrated retail and office space.

“We want to create an opportunity for residents and businesses to thrive together by creating a true sense of community,” Seeberger added. “We are thankful and honored by the trust that the authorities and neighbors of Spring Hill have given us throughout the approval process, and we look forward to continuing to partner with them on this exciting project.”

Also planned are bikeways, sidewalks, an open lawn, dog park, retail shops, offices and restaurants.

Development is slated to begin in early 2023.