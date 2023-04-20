NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Business is booming in one Nashville neighborhood and the next development is already breaking ground.

It’s no surprise, everyone wants to be in the 12South neighborhood, and one New York-based company Turnbridge Equities, has claimed its space in Music City.

The signs lining the construction site read, “Gateway to 12South,” knowing this will be one of first places visitors see when driving down 12th Avenue. The development will eventually become Ashwood 12 South, a massive mixed use development, located at 2212 12th Avenue South.

Founder of Turnbridge Equities, Andrew Joblon, said bringing this first-of-its-kind experience to Nashville was a natural next step.

“With a diverse mix of retail, dining, and work options, the arrival of Ashwood 12South represents the continued standing of Nashville’s reputation as an enticing destination to live, work, and visit,” Joblon said.

With 116,500 square-feet, the development will be home to restaurant, retail and office space.

Director of Marketing for Turnbridge Equities, Mallory Miller, said the future office spaces can actually benefit employee tenants and those who call this neighborhood home.

“People don’t want their employees in glass towers, or big glass boxes, they want amenitized spaces, they want to be able to feel like they can walk to go grab lunch, or after work you can go workout at the gym,” Miller said.

“We’re thinking about the amenities, not only for our employee tenants that are going to be there, but also for the people that live there locally,” she added.

Already on board to join the development, is Two Hands, an Australian community café that’s no stranger to Music City, plus Sushi-San, a sushi concept and bar marking it’s first location in Nashville.

“Following the success of Aba at Music Lane in Austin, we are excited to partner once again with Turnbridge Equities to bring Sushi-san to Nashville, Lettuce’s first restaurant in this market,” said R.J. Melman, President, Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants. “Sushi-san is a neighborhood-driven concept and we feel that Ashwood 12South will cater perfectly to the 12South neighborhood and we are looking forward to being a part of it.”

The renderings provided by Turnbridge Equities, show the development hopes to create open air shopping and outdoor common spaces.

Ashwood 12South (Courtesy: Turnbridge Equities)

Turnbridge Equities said knowing they would have to come in and disrupt things for a season, the company has pledged a $100,000 donation to the 12South Neighborhood Association.

Miller said this is to help offset the loss of trees due to construction and prioritize the neighborhood’s preservation efforts.

“When we go into a new market, we always want to develop and not displace, and so we’ve had multiple meetings with the neighborhood association, knowing we are going to come in and make a little noise for a little while, but it’s all going to be worth it,” Miller said. “We do have to remove some trees for some buildings, and we came up with a monetary number for replacing those trees but doing more.”

Miller said the 12South Neighborhood Association will be able to vote on how they hope to use the money to serve this neighborhood.

The development will feature 72,000 square feet of Class-A, small-format office suites to the cultural hub with pedestrian-friendly streetscapes and landscaped, outdoor common areas to create an open-air shopping and dining experience.

Ashwood 12South will have 190 parking spaces, alleviating the demand for parking that had once deterred visitors.

The development has an anticipated completion for the end of 2024.