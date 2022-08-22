NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — East Bank has been an area tapped for need of revitalization amid Nashville’s historic growth. However, the vision for its future has been a point of contention.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper and other city leaders started formulating the East Bank Master Plan around two years ago.

East Bank is the waterfront area around Nissan Stadium. Metro Council has already voted to approve Oracle’s $1.2 billion investment in East Bank. The tech-giant plans to build a hub on a 65-acre campus and create 8,500 jobs.

With the Oracle investment, Nashville and the state of Tennessee are now working with the company to re-imagine the area around the stadium as a new mixed-use community, but they also want community enagement.

During a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday, Metro will be releasing its Imagine East Bank Draft Vision after 18 months of community input. The news conference will be streamed live on WKRN.com.

The release will launch the next phase of even more community engagement for what the city is calling “first-of-its-kind” planning study that will “create a more accessible, connected, and livable Nashville for all.”

Recently, Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) has applied for a grant to create East Bank Boulevard, which leaders hope will become the catalyst for “Nashville’s next great neighborhood.”

For more information about the East Bank planning study click on this link.