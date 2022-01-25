NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The momentum behind Nashville isn’t stopping.

As growth continues throughout Davidson County, for the first time ever, the Metro Nashville Codes and Building Safety Administration issued more than 14,000 building permits in a single year. The previous record was 12,561 permits in 2016.

In 2021, Metro Codes issued more than 14,600 building permits valued at nearly $5.5 billion.

More than $4 billion of the year’s valuation came from just 2,499 commercial construction permits.

On the residential side, data shows there were 5,840 residential construction permits valued at around $1.35 billion.

“You keep hearing people say it’s going to come to an end and plateau, and it hasn’t,” said Emily Lamb, assistant director for Metro Codes. “You have big projects, but you also have continued development even on a smaller scale, so it’s not just about the valuation. Certainly, that’s part of it, but it’s the number of permits that continue to increase as well.”

Permit valuation for the 2020 calendar year was at $4.6 billion for 11,482 building permits.

Permits can range from new construction to rehab or electrical and plumbing work.