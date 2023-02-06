NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a construction project transforming Metro Center.

Alta Riverwalk was named Tennessee’s first “Fitwel” community and won “Most Walkable Bikeable Urban Project” at Walk Bike Nashville’s 2022 Streets for People Awards.

It’s prime real estate nestled along the Cumberland River with views overlooking downtown. Alta Riverwalk is the latest in a series of projects from Wood Partners to transform an area of town.

“Metro Center is an acclaimed office community,” explained Caroleen Wilkes, Vice President of Development at Wood Partners. “So, it’s been really great to be a part of making such a neighborhood, so close to downtown, a mixed-use community with multifamily here.”

The 304-unit development is different than any other in the state as it’s recognized globally as a Fitwel community. The designation highlights the intentional design to support and encourage physical, mental, social and environmental health and wellness.

“We’re not only impacting the public wellness of people in our community but also adjacent,” Wilkes said.

Alta Riverwalk solely funded the Metro Center Levee Greenway Trailhead renovation with a $400,000 investment. It gives residents and Nashvillians better access to the 100 miles of trail in Nashville.

A bike share program allows residents to take advantage of the improvements while every indoor space has a partnership with the outdoors. Communal spaces give way to the pool and lounge area. The gym opens to outdoor fitness equipment. The floor-to-ceiling window workspace flows to a patio overlooking the river.

“This is a lifestyle choice for people,” Wilkes said. “They get to come home and really be a part of the city and be a part of the outdoors and engage with their neighbors.”

Construction is still underway, but a spacious courtyard will offer an outdoor movie theater that turns into a golf simulator with a putting green.

“My hope in my career was always that I would build places, be a part of building places, that are good for communities,” Wilkes said with a smile. “This really is such a milestone in that.”

Two of the four buildings are already welcoming residents with a starting cost of $1,680 a month.