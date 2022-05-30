SHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —There is certainly no shortage of music venues inside Nashville, but soon a very unique spot will soon open up just outside of Music City. Timberhawk Hall, which was previously known as the “Roots Barn,” has now been revamped and rebranded under new ownership.

Timberhawk Hall is located in Madison, right off of Madison Station Boulevard.

Senior talent buyer, Santo Pullella, told News 2 Madison is the perfect spot for such a purpose-driven venue.

“I think the next few years, we’re going to see a community that still feels like Nashville, but will start its own type of growth,” said Pullella. “Music and all kinds of creativity are what starts growth.”

Pullella can’t wait to get performers and fans in the door. The stage will be 40 feet wide by 24 feet deep, and will feature state-of-the-art audio equipment and acoustics, thanks to the 100-year-old reclaimed barn wood. The wood comes from several different places, like North Carolina, some southwestern areas and Oregon, giving it a very rustic-type feel.

“We’re kind of digging into research exactly what the history is because these all this old wood tells us its own story and is really part of the creative process to designing this venue,” said Pullella.

(Courtesy: Timberhawk Hall)

The venue will house 1,000 fans standing or 600 seated. As for the type of talent fans can expect, Pullella said he wants all different kinds. “We’re gonna have a very diverse schedule of programming, I don’t think there’s going to be any part of the community that’s going to feel like they’ve they aren’t represented in some way.”

Pullella’s dream list would include artists like Andra Day and Michael Kiwanuka. “I worked with the Black Pumas at Third and Lindsley so they would be they’d be one of them. Another one would be Billy Strings, Chris Stapleton and Sturgill Simpson.”

Timberhawk Hall’s expected completion date is early 2023.

Representatives from the venue said they will announce plans to hire more people in the near future.