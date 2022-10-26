WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some Middle Tennessee experts told News 2 that there is currently a seasonal slowdown happening when it comes to home buying.

However, that is not the same across all types of homes

It may or may not come as a surprise, but Davidson and Williamson counties are considered to be hot spots for luxury home buying.

Each county has a different threshold for what is a luxury home.

Erika Kurre, who is a realtor in Williamson County, said luxury homes there are considered to be any home over $900,000.

She said, a couple of years ago, it would be the expectation that luxury homes would stay on the market for three to six months.

However, she said now the average amount a luxury home stays on the market is 19 days.

“We had a home that I saw just yesterday that closed in September for $11.5 million in Franklin. That home stayed on the market eight days until someone came and paid $11.5 million for that. Two years ago, that would have been absurd,” Kurre said.

Kurre told News 2 that since September 2020, luxury home sales have nearly doubled in Williamson County.

She said she is seeing many people buying luxury homes from out of state, like Los Angeles.