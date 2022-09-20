NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Yards will be getting even busier in the coming years after Southwest Value Partners, AEG, and EVO Entertainment Group announced plans to open an “experiential cinema and entertainment destination” spanning more than 48,000 square feet.

A statement released on Tuesday, Sept. 20 says that Southwest Value Partners and AEG — joint venture partners and co-developers of the Nashville Yards’ creative office, music venue, and entertainment offerings — entered an agreement with EVO Entertainment, which is the nation’s leading and largest operator of cinema-entertainment centers, for the luxury venue.

According to company representatives, EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards is expected to open in late 2024- with a 12-screen luxury dine-in cinema; eight bowling lanes; a scratch kitchen and bar; private event spaces; and state-of-the-art gaming and attractions, gravity ropes, and advanced virtual reality experiences.

“Nashville is a world-class entertainment and hospitality destination, and we can’t wait to be a part of this community,” Mitch Roberts, the founder and CEO of EVO Entertainment Group, stated. “I’ve kept an eye on the progress at Nashville Yards since it was first announced and the dynamic, multi-faceted venue that Southwest Value Partners and AEG are creating is a perfect fit for EVO.”

Tuesday’s statement says that EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards — which will occupy an entire floor of the 420,000 square-foot Class A+ creative office building — is set to feature an up to 4,500-capacity, state-of-the-art live music venue, as well as offer a curated collection of food, beverage, entertainment, and shopping.

(Courtesy: EVO Entertainment Group via Giant Noise)

According to the release, a key and unique feature of EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards will be private event spaces with screening rooms for gatherings and celebrations of all sizes, ranging from corporate events to private parties.

In addition, a scratch kitchen and bar will reportedly serve both the private event spaces and guests at a full-service, dine-in restaurant and cocktail bar overlooking the plaza in front of the music venue.

“There is no cinema experience like EVO’s in this part of the country and we’re thrilled to bring their elevated entertainment offerings to Nashville Yards. EVO perfectly aligns with our healthy living, healthy working and hospitality focus,” said Southwest Value Partners managing partner Cary Mack. “With something for everyone, from a state-of-the-art dine-in cinema to private event spaces, EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards will be a destination, and is a terrific addition to the brands and tenants selecting Nashville Yards as home.”

“Through our successful development and operation of mixed-use entertainment districts around the world, we have seen firsthand the enormous positive impact these multifaceted entertainment venues can have on the life and vibrancy of these new urban quarters,” AEG’s executive vice president of real estate development, Ted Tanner, added. “Along with our music venue and other planned entertainment offerings, EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards will create a unique sense of place for nearby workers, residents and visitors to enjoy truly memorable shared experiences.”

EVO Entertainment launched in 2014 and reportedly operates 19 venues in five states, allowing the company to entertain more than 8 million people each year across 164 cinema screens, 129 bowling lanes, and more than 45,000 square feet of gaming and attractions space.

To learn more about EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards—which is slated to be the Texas-based company’s first venture in Tennessee—follow this link.