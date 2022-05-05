NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s the largest Embassy Suites in the United States, boasting the highest bar in downtown Nashville.

After several years of construction, Embassy Suites Nashville will open its doors in a couple of weeks.

Now, they’re on a hiring spree, searching for about 100 people to be a part of the team.

“Everybody wants to come to Nashville, therefore, every brand sees the advantage of building a hotel,” said Mike Nelson, the hotel’s GM. “We are right across the street from Music City Center, right next to Bridgestone and two blocks from Broadway, so having this type of hotel in downtown is going to be a big treat for those loyal to embassy suites.”

The 506-key, 30-story hotel by Hilton will open in about two weeks with what we’re told is the highest rooftop bar in downtown. The top floor will also house a restaurant, pool and patio.

The space also has 32,000 square feet of meeting space, a coffee shop and another restaurant on the ground floor.

It’s a lot of space to fill when it comes to jobs.

“Everything from management to supervisors to housekeeping, laundry, food and beverage,” said Abby Greenberg, director of human resources.

There are some large job fairs coming up. These will be held at Music City Center on April 21-23 and May 5-7.