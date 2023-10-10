LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More people equals more money.

“The state allocates a certain amount of money per person,” said Jason Cole. “It’s called the state shared revenue.”

At least that’s what Cole, who serves as La Vergne’s mayor, is hoping for through a special census.

“If there’s not an accurate count of how many citizens are there, then that city does not receive the appropriate amount of money or funding from the state,” he said.

Cities and towns can call for and fund a special census to help determine just how many people reside in their communities.

“Many people are calling Mt. Juliet home more and more than ever before,” said Mt. Juliet Public Information Officer Justin Beasley.

Mt. Juliet is also conducting a special census where city leaders believe their population has grown to over 40,000 people.

La Vergne also believes their population exceeds overt 40,000 people as well.

If both cities can document their population growth, then that means they can receive more money from the state of Tennessee.

“We would have to spend more of our general fund that comes in through property taxes,” said Beasley. “That comes in through sales tax etcetera, etcetera.”

The state will pay municipalities $170.29 per person, which Cole said can add up quickly.

“If you’re looking at anywhere from [4,000 to 7,000] additional people, that’s significant,” he said. “That is a very large impact in our city.”

Over the next several months, city employees will begin canvassing neighborhoods working to get forms filled out in hopes that all the growth will translate to money both cities want to benefit residents.

If you live in La Vergne and haven’t filled out your census form, you can do so here.

Mt. Juliet residents can fill out their forms here.

Residents only have to provide their address and names of everyone residing in their household.