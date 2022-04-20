ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – The closed Global Mall in Antioch, formerly known as Hickory Hollow Mall, is getting renewed interest for development as the Metro Council approved a plan to purchase the property. A well-known charter school is also now expanding its services in that area using one of the mall’s department stores.

News 2 confirmed KIPP Nashville will open a high school inside the former Macy’s on the mall’s property. Leaders said it’s to meet demand in the Antioch community.

“We are excited to offer Antioch families a KIPP high school. Since opening our doors in Antioch in 2018, we have grown to educate nearly 1,000 students in South Nashville. Our decision to open a new high school is in large part due to parent demand,” KIPP Nashville Founder and Executive Director Randy Dowell said in a statement to News 2. “Most recently, we had over 1,200 applications for 250 open seats at our two Antioch locations. By opening this high school, we will offer Antioch families a full kindergarten through twelfth-grade pathway at KIPP. We look forward to opening our high school in the former Macy’s building and continuing our commitment to providing a high-quality public school option for this vibrant community.”

KIPP Nashville purchased the property for $10.48 million.

On Tuesday, Metro Council members approved a resolution with two option agreements authorizing the purchase of properties comprising part of the Global Mall site with the vast majority of council members voting in favor of it, while some expressed concerns.