NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee saw plenty of growth in 2023 with a number of new businesses making plans to set up shop in the area such as In-N-out announcing a potential Antioch location and Wawa planning several expansions.

However, with growth comes some pain, and several beloved eateries and Music City staples said goodbye for good.

The Yellow Porch

(Photo: WKRN)

Music City said bye to another staple this year after The Yellow Porch in Berry Hill closed its doors for the final time. The restaurant on Thompson Lane had been in business for 25 years. Owner Katie Nelson said “it’s hard to say goodbye to so many dear regulars and newcomers alike, but all yellow things much come to an end.”

La Hacienda

A beloved restaurant known for it’s classic Mexican dishes closed for good this year after serving the community for nearly three decades. La Hacienda was a family-owned business located on Nolensville Pike that first opened in 1992.

In fact, former President Barack Obama visited the restaurant during a trip in December 2014 when he visited Casa Azafran and spoke on steps he took to fix the immigration system. During his visit, the former president ordered chicken flautas, steak tacos and guacamole.

Hermitage House Smorgasbord

Hermitage House Smorgasbord (WKRN photo)

A Hermitage staple closed after almost 50 years of service. Hermitage House Smorgasbord, also known as “Home of the Fritter,” decided to close in May. O.J. Prosser, the founder, was a soldier who cooked in the Army during WWII when he also met and married, Margit. Together they opened the restaurant in May of 1975, according to the restaurants website.

In an interview with News 2, the family said they didn’t feel forced out and was shutting its business door with no hard feelings left behind.

Manny’s House of Pizza

(Courtesy: Manny’s House of Pizza Instagram page)

Manny’s House of Pizza was one of many businesses that had to close as the historic Arcade in downtown Nashville prepared for major renovations. The family-owned pizza shop, which was in business for 39 years, said the transformation would have left the business without a full working kitchen.

Owner Manny Macca opened the pizza restaurant in 1984. Dedicated customers posted comments on the pizza parlor’s Facebook page shortly after the closure was announced. “Been enjoying your pizza since the ‘80’s. Your pizza was always delicious but it was Manny’s personality that always made each visit great!” said one user.

SmileDirectClub

Earlier this month, Nashville-based orthodontic service SmileDirectClub announced all operations would end “effective immediately.” The closure came just months after the company filed for bankruptcy while reporting nearly $900 million in debt.

In a FAQ, the company told customers that its telehealth service was no longer available, but added customers would still be expected to continue payments.

McCabe Pub

Photo: McCabe Pub Instagram

Just a day after Christmas, McCabe Pub announced its closures after 41 years in business. The beloved West Nashville staple said it was “an emotional and personal decision that was not made lightly but is in the best interest of our family and the business.”

The pub was opened on the corner of Murphy Road and 45th Avenue North in 1982. An official closing date has not been announced as of this writing.

Donelson Bowl

(Photo: WKRN)

Nashville’s oldest bowling alley and icon of the Donelson neighborhood, Donelson Bowl, shut down operations this year. The site, which opened in 1960, will be replaced with a 154-unit development.

In an interview with News 2, Metro Councilman Jeff Syracuse said the owners of Donelson Bowl selected the developer — Pizzuti Companies — which is expected to pay homage to the bowling alley by keeping the iconic sign.

The 154-unit development is expected to open in 2025.

Arnold’s County Kitchen (sort of)

(Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN)

Hearts shattered across Nashville after Arnold’s Country Kitchen closed its door on Jan. 7, 2023 ending a 40-year run. However, heartache was quickly alleviated after the beloved meat-n-three made a temporary comeback and served meals to customers for the week of Thanksgiving.

Is it time to say goodbye for good? Not yet, according to owner Khalil Arnold! In fact, the restaurant plans to open for lunch starting on Jan. 8, 2024. The restaurant will remain open for lunch Monday through Saturday until an official closing date is announced.