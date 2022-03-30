SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A grocery store chain with over 300 stores across the Midwest is now looking to expand its operation to Middle Tennessee next year.

The Iowa-based supermarket company announced Monday that Hy-Vee has secured 17 acres at Bucker Lane and June Lake Boulevard for its first Tennessee location in Spring Hill. Initial plans call for a 160,000 square-foot store with plans to tentatively open in 2023.

Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman says the city is ready to welcome the new addition with open arms, especially after recent population growth.

“Hy-Vee made a great decision to locate its first Tennessee store in Spring Hill- and we welcome them,” said Mayor Hagaman, “Having surpassed 50,000 in population, our city continues to be a favored destination for additional specialty and high-end firms. Our residents are in the drivers’ seat and like doing business locally.”

Don Alexander, project manager at Southeast Venture, managing the new June Lake development said he’s excited about that new project and believes that Spring Hill met all key components to become the first city in Tennessee with a Hy-Vee.

“We are excited that Hy-Vee has chosen June Lake as part of their expansion plan into Tennessee,” said Alexander, “Hy-Vee has a great reputation and fulfills a key component of the overall vision for the community.”

The Spring Hill Hy-Vee will be one of the first locations to open in the southeast. The company recently announced new expansions in Indiana, Kentucky, and Alabama.