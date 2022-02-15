NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) is giving the green light on plans to renovate a Nashville staple.

The Nashville Arcade, located between Fourth and Fifth Avenues in downtown Nashville has been on the National Register of Historic Places since the 70s.

Historians hope the under-utilized space gets the facelift it needs but fear it’ll lose its noble touch.

Courtesy: Nashville Public Library

Courtesy: Nashville Public Library

Courtesy: Nashville Public Library

“From a historical perspective, there is a right way and a wrong way to renovate this property,” said Brian Mansfield, President of Historic Nashville.

Mansfield believes the Nashville Arcade’s decline came as the city began to sprawl out and move away from being “downtown-centric” throughout the 1900s.

But as time moved forward, people moved back.

“I think this is a great time for the arcade to be renovated because it’s hard to build a shopping center downtown Nashville property, but Nashville already has one, and it has one with this great history,” Mansfield said.

Developers, along with MDHA, feel the best option is to give the 120-year-old shopping center new life.

“A great job of preserving the arcade would mean it would stay on the registry,” Mansfield said. “If they do too much with it and just kind of keep the shape of it and not the historic distinctiveness, it could cause it to be de-listed on the registry.”

Documents show plans to clean and paint historical decorative elements and repair as needed, proposing a new open-air canopy surrounded and integrated with lighting.

“It’s really hard to tell what’s planned for the arcade based on renderings because the renderings could mean anything,” Mansfield said.

What is clear is that right now, it means “goodbye” for some businesses.

Maggie’s Arcade Grill closed, writing, “26 great years, we will miss you.”

Katie’s Meat & Three will also be closing its doors soon.

It’s a place that means so much to so many, now starting its next chapter.

“It’s had several lives over the years,” Mansfield said. “They said it was a place where you could get a 15-cent hamburger or $5,000 diamond.“

News 2 reached out to the architect to learn more about the project and what’s going to happen to all the tenants in the near future. We are still waiting to hear back.