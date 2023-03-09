HILLSBORO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — What was once an industrial-chic café in Nashville has reopened as a live music venue.

Anzie Blue, now known as AB, has called Hillsboro Village home since 2020, but instead of serving coffee and CBD, the event venue now hopes to offers live experiences for everyone.

Co-owner of AB, Marcie Allen Van Mol, said the decision to reopen in this format was largely inspired by the disappearance of live music venues across town.

“We saw all of these live music venues being closed, which my husband and I, as Nashville natives, we wanted to be able to preserve live music in Nashville,” Allen Van Mol said.

Anzie Blue closed in December of 2022 and Van Mol said the decision was bittersweet.

“We had an unbelievable run, I mean we were serving people every weekend for brunch, so it was a really good time, but with the rising cost of staff and supply chain issues and food costs, unfortunately it just wasn’t sustainable.”

The new live music venue is located just across the street from the Belcourt Theatre in the heart of Hillsboro Village, a community Van Mol is proud to call home.

“The love and support the community has given us and it just shows, there’s such a need, for a community venue that has art, music, comedy, and events, and we want people to be able to celebrate their number one parties, their launch parties, their graduation parties, any type of event they have,” Van Mol said.

Loyalists to Anzie Blue will notice a stark difference when stepping inside the newly renovated space, largely in part to the interior design by Jonathan Savage of SAVAGE Interior Design.

Victors will even notice the awning outside the venue is a new dark hunter green with velvet curtains on the way inside, Von Mol said AB is going for more of a lounge and club feel.

Despite the outwardly changes, Von Mal said community will still be at the core of what AB is moving forward.

AB officially reopened on Wednesday March 1, the first day of Women’s History Month.

Thought that wasn’t necessarily the goal, Von Mal said as a woman in the music industry for 28 years, she’s certainly proud of the coincidence.

“Female songwriters make up 13% of all songwriters, so it really is important for us to really shine a light on local female artist, performers, comedians,” Von Mal said.

AB hopes to one day become the cultural hotspot of Nashville, by opening for five to seven nights a week and offering events for everyone, according to Von Mal.