NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Popular convenience store chain Wawa announced Tuesday it will expand into the Nashville market with potentially 40 locations across Middle Tennessee.

Wawa currently plans to open its first Nashville store in 2025.

“With a commitment to Fulfilling Lives in our community, we’re thrilled to continue our growth in new markets to provide quality fresh food, beverages and support to new friends and neighbors,” said John Poplawski, Vice President of Real Estate for Wawa. “We are excited to expand beyond our current operating area and look forward to serving the community come 2025 and beyond.”

Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. It recently opened locations in the the Florida Panhandle, South Alabama and North Carolina and is set to open 54 new stores in 2022.

To submit a site suggestion in Nashville, click here.