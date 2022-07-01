NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville is changing before our eyes, shifting from the Music City to a five-star hot spot — being transformed by luxury tourism.

A new set of ultra-luxury hotels is moving to the city, including the nearly-complete Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville, one of the city’s most highly anticipated projects, years in the making.

We’ve watched the 40-story, 235 guest rooms and suites tower mature before our eyes.

Now, the Four Seasons is finally taking reservations, slated for a September opening.







“It’s really coming to life and the finishes are amazing,” said Richard Poskanzer, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Nashville. “We can’t wait to have this building finally be open.”

What’s more — the hotel has unveiled its original restaurant concept, “Mimo Restaurant and Bar,” blending Southern Italian cuisine with Southern influence.

Mimo is Italian for “mockingbird.”

“As many of you know, the mockingbird is the state bird of Tennessee, known for being social lively and singing late into the night. So, we couldn’t think of a better name for the restaurant,” Poskanzer said.

Management says the city’s incredible culinary scene and scenery overall, is about to get even better.

“The building being such a prominent feature in the Nashville skyline really helps us make a statement to say come visit Nashville, we’re here to help you do that,” Poskanzer said.

Our skyline is composed of largely of hotels, so much so, that it’s caught the attention of Bloomberg who writes: ” Practically every luxury brand is swooping in: Over the next three years, Nashville is expecting an influx of five-star hotel brands that include 1Hotel, Edition, Conrad, and Ritz-Carlton.”

And it’s for good reason too, according to the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, hotel revenue in 2022 is projected to be 187% higher than it was a decade ago.

“I think it is self-explanatory. Nashville’s such an amazing place. We feel so grateful to be in such a great location in this wonderful,” Poskanzer said. “I know there’s been so much hard work, determination dedication in creating the Four Seasons experience here in Nashville. It’s been years of all that that’s finally coming to cumulation in just a few months’ time.

To book your reservation, call (615) 610-6995, or book a stay online.