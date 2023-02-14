NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For over six months, Bellevue residents have voiced strong opinions over a proposed 44-acre project.

“There’s room for growth,” said Charlie Tygard. “Is this the right place? If not here, where?”

Tygard is a former Metro Councilmember who is one of the few neighbors supporting the Ariza Bellevue development.

This 44-acre project is proposed to add a 417-unit apartment complex, preserve greenspace and expand greenways in Bellevue off Coley Davis Road.

Expanding the Harpeth River Greenway is something Tygard is all for with this project.

“For 20 years we’ve had this half a mile, third of a mile gap that kept us from connecting to the soccer fields in Bellevue, but also connect us from going further west,” he said.

Tygard, while on council, played a big roll in bringing greenways to the area.

“I just see it as a win-win situation and something that should not be as controversial as it is,” he said.

For months, News 2 has shared the point of view of residents opposing this project, citing a multitude of concerns from traffic to flooding.

“Each time someone has raised another question or concern, our developer client has proposed a solution,” said Shawn Henry.

Henry is a land use attorney for the development and has heard new concerns that a nearby HOA owns property land developers would use to finish expanding the greenway.

“At the moment, the HOA has not produced a deed to that land, that open space to prove they are they owner,” he said.

Henry said land easement runs from the Harpeth River all the way to the back of the homes in Harpeth Crest. He said under state statue on conservation easements, the beneficiary of the land is the public which Henry said is technically Metro government.

Henry said even if the HOA did own a portion of the easement, legally they are still able to expand the greenway without the approval of the HOA.

“The purpose of that easement is for a greenway,” he said. “That means extending it.”

Tygard has heard all of the complaints from his neighbors and understands them, but still believes, overall, this development is a benefit for Bellevue.

“Right now I think it’s something that can be overcome and will be a good thing for this community in the long run,” he said.

Tygard told News 2 he will wait until the staff report comes out and said if neighbors’ concerns can’t be addressed, then he will change his stance on the project.

News 2 did reach out to a neighbor with the HOA who confirmed they are looking into getting legal representation and will provide a response to this issue later in the week.