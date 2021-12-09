WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A country star’s former home that has hosted events for several years is now under new ownership and will soon debut new amenities.

Infinity Hospitality has taken over the Estate at Cherokee Dock in Wilson County. The 13,000 square foot mansion along Old Hickory Lake is the former home of Reba McEntire. Infinity has built its brand with events and other high-profile properties, including the Bridge Building and Bell Tower in Nashville.

“We’re really excited about it, it adds another layer to what we’re doing, have the lodging component mixed in with a great piece of property and be able to provide the hospitality and auxiliary services we know clients we would want. The idea being we can make it a true resort and destination where you are waited on every moment you are there,” explained Infinity Hospitality President and Owner Nathaniel Beaver.

Infinity wants to attract groups looking for the resort setting outside of the city of Nashville.

“Part of the problem has been ‘where are we going to take them?’ If you are bringing a group in town there wasn’t a place that really had all of that in one spot, I think about these ideas of these great places people go to from Asheville, Charleston, they have these great resorts people go in. When you go stay at the Biltmore you know everything is going to be amazing. You know it’s going to be there. We have hired an amazing culinary staff coming in,” added Beaver.

The Estate at Cherokee Dock was built in 1960 and sits on 15 acres. Beaver told News 2 much of the staff stayed on through the transition and Infinity expects to announce the new amenities soon.