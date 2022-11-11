NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Four Seasons is the latest luxury property to open its doors in Nashville, welcoming locals, residents, and tourists alike.

News 2 was able to step inside 2,200 square-feet of lavish living during an exclusive tour of the five-star property’s presidential suite.

“It’s not just about the nicest, most expensive suite. It’s about the experience that you have when you’re here and how you’re made to feel,” explained Richard Poskanzer, the general manager of the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville.

When asked how he feels when he walks into the presidential suite, Poskanzer said, “Pretty good.”

No design detail was overlooked in the 14th-floor suite, which sits above the corner of 1st Avenue South and Demonbreun Street. From leather accents to naturally sourced wood, there are subtle nods to Music City in every room.

“It’s got a master bedroom, a master bathroom, a living room area, a dining area, it’s got a private gym,” Poskanzer described.

In addition, floor to ceiling windows reveal city landmarks in every direction, as well as provide front row seats to the grandest event in town.

“This is primo location to stay inside the air conditioning on the Fourth of July and watch the fireworks be launched right over Nissan Stadium. It’s actually a perfect vantage point for the grand prix,” the hotel’s general manager said.

However, these luxurious living arrangements will cost you a pretty penny.

“I would roughly estimate it would be around $15,000 a night,” said Poskanzer.

With 235 room options, though, there are plenty to chose from. Pets are welcome, too.

On top of that, for an additional cost, you can upgrade the experience.

“You can book something called ‘Suite Sounds,’ where we’ve partnered up with Songwriter City here in Nashville and you can actually have a #1 hit songwriter come visit you in your suite; tell you about their story, the meaning behind their songs; and play you a few songs, as well,” Poskanzer explained.

You can also have a Gibson guitar delivered to your room to enjoy during your stay.

Furthermore, guests have access to an outdoor pool overlooking the Cumberland, a spa experience fit for the stars, and a grand ballroom for any occasion

“Our space, 25,000 square-feet of meeting space, some of the best views in the city, dedicated kitchen in the epicenter of all of it to provide great meals to everyone,” described Poskanzer.

While the Four Seasons is selective with property locations, company officials said calling Nashville home is an honor for them.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to be here in Nashville and call this home and to be part of this amazing project with the team that we have,” the general manager told News 2.

The Four Seasons in Nashville is also home to 144 private residences, all but one of which are sold.

Meanwhile, the kitchen at the hotel’s Mimo Restaurant and Bar is under the creative hand of Michelin star chef Aniello ‘Nello’ Turco. He’s known for his authentic Italian cuisine, but was challenged to add a southern flair as a nod to Nashville.

“How do you learn from the city? Just living it, right?” explained Turco. “So that was the first priority for me, and I’ve been all around, discovering finding flavors and techniques.”

Mimo’s executive chef worked on the menu for three months, designing dishes that pair unexpected flavors for a unique culinary experience.

“We add these elements together and we came up with a very beautiful and tasty,” Turco said, adding that a tasty menu is very important.

From the beginning to the end, Turco hopes to provide a decadent dining experience for all to enjoy.

“The city is booming,” the chef said. “It’s fantastic. I’m very excited to be here.”

If you want to learn more about the Four Seasons Hotel Nashville — or even make a reservation — follow this link.