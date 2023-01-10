NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The third and final public meeting on the proposed Wharf Park is happening Tuesday evening.

Wharf Park would be a 25-acre, undeveloped property on the Cumberland River near downtown Nashville. Some of the amenities planned for the park include fitness trails, outdoor fitness equipment, picnic shelters, playgrounds, sports fields and a café.

Metro Parks said it’s also Nashville’s best opportunity to develop a boathouse and rowing center on the Cumberland River.

“We’re excited about this, it’s been a long time coming,” said Tim Netsch, assistant director of Metro Parks. “People have been very patient with us.”

The last public meeting on the project was in January 2022. Since then, Netsch said they’ve adjusted their renderings to reflect the public feedback they received.

“We think we’ve got something to present that people will be really excited about,” said Netsch. “Something that will be a new, really game-changing way for people to access the Cumberland River for recreational purposes.”

After receiving final feedback, Metro Parks will begin to look for project funding.

While this is the last discussion on Wharf Park, it is the first on the feasibility study for potential future uses of the Tennessee African American School for the Blind, located at 88 Hermitage Ave, next to the future Wharf Park. Metro Planning said a portion of this property will be utilized to create new affordable housing opportunities.

Tuesday night’s meeting runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Sonny West Conference Center at the Howard Office Building, 700 President Ronald Reagan Way, Nashville, TN 37210.