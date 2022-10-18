NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Italian luxury auto maker Ferrari has just opened its first exclusive dealership in Tennessee and it’s right here in Nashville.

Prancing Horse of Nashville just opened in the Donelson area. The general manager told News 2 Ferrari wants to be in premium markets and Nashville was long overdue to get a dealership.

Until now, Atlanta was the closest dealership location to Nashville.

Ferrari tracked sales and found many of its different models were being bought and sold in the Nashville market. The company knew it needed a way to cater to the growing demand.

“It’s a great city, lot of fun, Nashville is a really fun place, I think a lot of people who aren’t from here really do realize that, there are a lot more car collectors here than even I even thought, it was really truly astonishing to me how many supercars there are here in Nashville,” explained general manager Chris Miele.

The fact Ferraris were already here made it easy for the Italian carmaker to move forward with the first Tennessee dealership. Ferrari executives were very involved in picking a site for the dealership. The amount of land available was key to closing the deal on Knights of Columbus Boulevard, not far from Nashville International Airport.

“Nashville is just up and coming. There are other competitive brands that are here, Ferrari obviously recognized the need to go ahead and cater to our clients that are registering cars here, and live here, hence the dealership that is here,” added Miele.