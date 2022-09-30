NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Yards will soon be home to yet another huge addition. Plans for a luxury entertainment venue have been announced.

News 2 first brought you the announcement earlier this month, but now, Nikki Burdine is talking to the man behind the plan about what to expect when the luxury experiential cinema opens.

“At the core with a luxury dining cinema, we’ll have seat-side service, luxury recliners, you know, beautiful presentation, but we’re going to combine that with the bowling gaming Virtual Reality ropes course as well as the restaurant and bar component,” said Mitch Roberts, CEO, EVO Entertainment.

The space will seat 4,500 people. Roberts added the keyword here is experiential.

He believes it will help fill a void in Nashville.

“That’s really what we what we do is we put all these pieces together. So, there’s something for everyone. But this, I think will be unique, because it is a little bit more of a family field. And there’s not a ton of that in downtown Nashville,” he said.

Roberts is also excited to be part of Nashville Yards, one of the fastest growing areas in town.

“I can’t list the reasons on two hands, you know, the vision that selfless value partners has that he has for this development. It’s truly remarkable. I’ve never seen anything like it, you know, a few years ago, and I dreamt of being in a development like this,” he explained.

The venue will be hiring about 150 people.

The opening date is set for late 2024.