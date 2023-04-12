NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s oldest bowling alley and icon of the Donelson neighborhood, Donelson Bowl, will be replaced with a 154-unit development.

The retro bowling center offered open and league play along with beverages and weekly specials.

The Pizzuti Companies announced its first Nashville-based multi-family development at the Donelson Bowl site along Donelson Pike.

The site has been owned by The Crescent Bowling Company since 1960. After operating five bowling alleys across the city beginning in 1942, the Crescent Bowling Company is ready to move on to their next endeavor, according to a release.

The Crescent Bowling Company developed a relationship with Pizzuti, which is responsible for The Joseph Nashville on Korean Veterans Boulevard in downtown Nashville.

The owner of the adjacent Southern Hair, Roy Young, will also close his salon. The business has operated at the site since 1971.

The development will pay homage to the building’s history and significance in the neighborhood, according to a release.

The development will include a sun deck with swimming pool, cabanas and grilling stations with lounge seating along with onsite fitness, a clubroom, a game room, a dog park with a dog washing station and bike storage.

“We are thrilled to be growing our presence in Nashville with this new offering,” says Pizzuti Companies President and CEO Joel Pizzuti. “The Donelson neighborhood, with its strategic location and important place in the community offers us an excellent opportunity to develop another project in a city that’s so meaningful to us.”

The development is expected to open in 2025.