NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new micro-neighborhood is emerging on 8th Avenue South, across from Arnold’s Country Kitchen.

The mixed-use district, dubbed “Paseo South Gulch,” will soon be known for its adaptive reuse projects, creative new buildings and high-rise towers, offering new living, office and retail space.

“It’s not just one single project, it’s multiple projects under one master plan,” said Andrew Donchez, Director of Development at SomeraRoad.

On Tuesday, project leaders broke ground on the first of two towers, Prima, with 278 multifamily units, 18,000 square feet of Class A office space and 8,000 square feet of retail. Once complete, it will stand 16 stories.





“It’s not just four walls and a property line,” said Ian Ross, Principal Founder at SomeraRoad. “It’s a master plan site, it’s a dynamic energy, and what we’re trying to create here is a live, work, play, stay micro-neighborhood where all of these uses work together.”

SomeraRoad began planning Paseo South Gulch hoping to meet Nashville’s urban growth needs while maintaining character through historic preservation.

It’s all emerging in the South Gulch neighborhood east of Magazine St. and South of Gleaves St, combining the new with the old, including The Voorhees and Antiques Mall buildings that are being redeveloped into 75,000 square feet of office and retail space.

Announced tenants within existing buildings include Maiz DLV, Two Hands and GoodVets, with more exciting announcements to come.

“Connectivity was a key ethos for the project,” Donchez said.

Paseo speaks to the district’s interconnected walkways and terraces and its emphasis on bringing people together with outdoor programming.

“We think Paseo and Prima will be a destination for all of Nashville,” Donchez said. “There’s a dire need for more housing in Nashville and we think a downtown location like this that’s walkable to downtown and to all of the Gulch, we think will be attractive for the people who live in Nashville today and for those relocating here as well.”

Prima is set to be wrapped up in late 2023 and will be joined by future towers within Paseo South Gulch, with a second tower expected to begin by early 2023.