NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — You’ve likely heard the news and seen the construction, but now concerns are mounting over the infrastructure surrounding the 18-acre mixed-use development, Nashville Yards, specifically the walkability of one area leading to it.

Nashville Yards is set to be one of the city’s biggest and most transformative projects. The mixed-use district will include living space, shopping, dining, a bowling alley, a move theater, green space, a music venue and more.

“I think some people are starting to realize the potential of living the dream where they live, work, and also have opportunities to play all within an urban footprint,” Metro Councilman Freddie O’Connell said.

O’Connell represents District 19 where the project is being built. He told News 2 Nashville Yards will create more options to choose from when deciding what to do downtown.

All of a sudden, there’s another opportunity to do things that aren’t just going down to Lower Broadway,” O’Connell said. “You’ve got a different menu of options for things you can do for entertainment right downtown, and I think as we start to have almost 20,000 people living downtown, that starts to be appealing to a whole cross section of residents.”

While O’Connell supports the project, he doesn’t support the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s design for an infrastructure improvement project which would lead to Nashville Yards.

TDOT plans to update the Broadway viaduct which will connect one of Nashville’s most historic buildings, Union Station, with Nashville Yards, serving as the gateway to downtown.

O’Connell worries the city’s current number of pedestrians, in addition to the many people who will choose to walk to Nashville Yards, won’t be able to use the viaduct because the design is not pedestrian friendly.

“We’re starting to see more people wanting to walk through this area because there are more interesting things to walk to and more elements like the green space, like Nashville Yards,” O’Connell said. “You should start to design (the Broadway viaduct) as a template that supports the future infrastructure needs of the city that at least allow for more pedestrian capacity and a more attractive pedestrian experience, considering we know what the counts are for people walking from midtown into downtown.”

TDOT said there is not enough space to add pedestrian and bike lanes to the viaduct,. However, O’Connell told News 2 he and other Metro Councilmembers hope to work through the challenges with the agency.

Nashville Yards is set to open in late 2024.