NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s that time of year when students are out of school, the weather is cold and parents start to panic, wondering, ‘what am I going to do with my kids?’

One group of dedicated Nashvillians said our city has one big piece missing that would help: A children’s museum.

“I used to travel with my grandchildren, they’re now taller than I am, but we would go to every museum,” Cindy Clinton said. “Everywhere we went, we went to a children’s museum. I would walk through saying, ‘oh my gosh, why does Nashville not have this? Our children need this!’ And then one day, my son-in-law put his arm around me and said, ‘I think you need to retire and make that happen.”

So Clinton formed a committee to make the Music City Children’s Museum happen.

“The mission is to inspire children’s creativity, curiosity, to create a bond between their caregivers, their family and to also bring the community together. It needs to be a community hub,” Clinton said.

The proposed plan includes 80,000 square feet with exhibits for kids of all ages. There are still plenty of details to work out, but the Convention and Visitors Corps is already on board.

“We need more museums. People that come to town, they go to cities that they can fill their schedule with their children with wonderful activities for them,” said Clinton. “We have a good start, we have the Frist, we have the Zoo, we have Adventure Science Center and Cheekwood, but those all don’t play the exact role of a children’s museum.”

Clinton said her dream is to have the museum on the new East Bank.

“We’ve been eying the Titans stadium (area) and the new East Bank; they would really like us there. They feel like it could be an anchor for the whole bank because it brings what everybody longs for – family-friendly activities.”

According to Clinton, Nashville is the largest city without a dedicated children’s museum.

If you want to get involved, MusicCityChildrensMuseum.org is a great place to start. There, you can pledge your support by making a donation.