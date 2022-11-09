NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The idea behind the project, Ballpark Village, is to make it a little bit of everything. It will be a place to live, a place to shop, and even a place to enjoy some recreation in Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood.

Atlanta-based developers, Portman Residential, plans to expand their section of the greenway right across from First Horizon Park into a retail and restaurant destination.

“It’s not just a walking or bike path, but it’s almost a destination so you have all these options along the way. We’re going to activate that with retail and restaurants, and other options, so that you can basically continue from Germantown, all the way through our projects, to the Farmer’s Market, the Bicentennial, and then you can even continue on the greenway to the Gulch greenway,” said Marc Brambrut, Senior Vice President for Portman Residential.

On top of that, Bramnrut said once Ballpark Village is completed, community members can access the greenway at any time, including game days for the Nashville Sounds.

“There was a greenway enclosed, but it was basically inside their fence, which was basically inside the baseball stadium. What we’re talking about doing is we’re going to extend the greenway around the outside of that, so that during game days you’ll be able to go into the stadium. But the public will also be able to access the greenway 24/7,” Brambrut said.

Construction for Ballpark Village started in March and will include a seven-story residential structure, with 369 luxury residential units with ballpark and downtown views, plus17,500 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

Councilman Freddie O’Connell said this project is the final piece of the anticipated mixed-use program for the area directly surrounding First Horizon Park to help pay for the ballpark.

“We get much-needed housing in an urban part of the city, significant infrastructure improvements and revenue that the city has been anticipating for a long time,” O’Connell said.

Ballpark Village isn’t expected to be complete until early 2024.