CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Downtown Clarksville’s skyline is about to change, as a new four-acre development is now under construction.

The development is called Riverview Square and both city and county leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony in front of the Riverview Inn Wednesday afternoon.

Developer BNA Associates will build a 156-room hotel, along with 55,000 square feet of retail and entertainment space. They consider this project a complement to the new F&M Bank Arena.

“It’s a great celebration for all small businesses downtown, not just for the ones that are here but the ones that are yet to come,” Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said. “With the opening of the new F&M Bank Arena coming up in July, this is going to be another big part to help our downtown growth.”

Clarksville’s 2020+ transportation strategy helps put into light the growth of the the area; 90,000 new residents are expected to make Clarksville-Montgomery County home in the next 20 years. This is a 40% increase to the current population.

The development is also spurring conversation into more residential buildings.

“I think we would like to start adding some residential downtown buildings,” BNA Associates Partner Philip Welker says.

Riverview Square is expected to be completed sometime in December 2023 and projected to open in 2024.