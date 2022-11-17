ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Planning Department is asking for the community’s feedback while drafting a roadmap for the former Hickory Hollow Mall’s future.

The first of three public workshops is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Nashville Public Library Southeast Branch. Residents can meet with the planning department, Council Member Joy Styles (District 32), and their community engagement partner Stantec. Residents are invited from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to learn more about the project, share their ideas or voice their concerns.

“The goal is to make sure that we are building communities of the future that the residents who are there now want to live, work, and play in and then, you know, also attract people to come to these parts in these neighborhoods of Davidson County, and be the next set of residents as well,” said Richel Albright, communications director for the Metro Nashville Planning Department.

The now Global Mall has sat vacant for several years. In March 2022, Mayor John Cooper announced the city would purchase the mall for over $40 million.

Mayor Cooper said a portion of the mall would be leased to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Last week, Cooper said that plan is still happening; however, a deal is still in negotiation.

“We do anticipate some frustration, but at the same time, from what we’ve heard is a lot of excitement that, hey, now we’re getting the ball rolling. We’re having these conversations,” said Albright. “Let’s think about, you know, what it is that we want to have here so we can have our own little city center within Antioch.”

It is estimated the study will take about nine months, culminating in a master plan.