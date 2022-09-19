NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A country star is giving new life to a historic building in downtown Nashville.

Chuck Wicks has turned the Woolworth Restaurant into the Woolworth Theatre, bringing an experience unlike anything else in town.

Every detail is part of the dream delivered by country star Chuck Wicks turned CEO and creator of a new concept — “cirque meets broadway meets comedy” — in the self-produced show Shiners.

“We are a family of moonshiners,” Wicks said. “You know, you take the family oath, you take a sip, and you’re part of the family.”

Country star Chuck Wicks discusses the Woolworth building transformation with News 2’s Alex Denis

Final touches are underway for Friday’s big launch in this intimate interactive experience. The reimagined theatre, lounge and event space housed in the Woolworth building downtown highlights the storied civil rights sit-in that took place in 1960.

“This is history,” Wicks said while pointing. “Right where you’re standing is where John Lewis actually got arrested in this building.”

From the original tile, railings and dedicated window displays, Wicks honors what came before while creating a conversation of inclusivity that he hopes is felt in his new production.

“I think after the first show it’s going to be pretty emotional, to be honest. When that final note hits, I may break down right there and say, ‘finally.'”

With a week to go, Wicks walks through the highlights, including high-flying acts and a star-studded cast featuring two-time Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes.

“What we’re doing is setting this city up to explode into a different stratosphere and a different level of entertainment.

Tickets are on sale now for Friday evening’s show. Prices start at $65 per ticket.