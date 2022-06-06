GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Big changes could be coming to the RiverGate Mall in Goodlettsville. A mixed-use plan that includes 476 multifamily residential units is being proposed for the former Macy’s, once an anchor store for the RiverGate Mall.

The Lofts at Rivergate is the working name for the project, but before any work starts, the location’s zoning needs to be changed.

“The developer has a plan that would fall within our comprehensive plan, regional center plan unit development, and it would require a rezoning,” said Tim Ellis, Goodlettsville’s City Manager.

The Macy’s Department Store closed in 2020, and the property has remained vacant since.

“I think there are a lot of things that have changed with every mall. I don’t think there was any mall in the United States that is probably the same as it was 10 years ago even. And the same goes on here. And I know that the ownership has been very creative as they explore ideas as far as further development,” said Ellis.

This new development could re-invigorate the Rivergate area.

“There’s a lot of interest in the Rivergate area and the redevelopment of that specific area around the mall. So this would just be another piece to that if it moved forward,” said Ellis.

Ellis also mentioned that there will be a meeting in July where the developer will discuss their plans for the space with city officials and the planning commission.